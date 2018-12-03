Monday December 3, 2018
Democrat apologizes for calling Tennessee Republicans racist and ‘uneducated’

A Tennessee Democrat newly elected to the House of Representatives has apologized for saying the state is racist and most residents who voted Republican are uneducated. London Lamar, who ran uncontested in Tennessee’s House District 91, made the remarks in a 15-minute video posted to Facebook after last week’s midterm election.  More…

