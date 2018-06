Designer Stefano Gabbana calls Selena Gomez ‘so ugly’ on Instagram

Following a cruel comment Stefano Gabbana made about Selena Gomez‘s appearance on Instagram, fans and celebrities are jumping to the pop star’s defense. Under a photo collage of 25-year-old Gomez wearing red dresses posted by The Catwalk Italia on Monday, the Dolce & Gabbana designer, 55, commented “she’s so ugly.” More…