Donald Trump has an insane new presidential limo

President Trump has a new, tricked-out, $1.5 million limo — and it comes fully loaded with bags of his blood type, as well as features to ward off just about every kind of terror attack or assassination attempt. Like a real-life James Bond Aston Martin, the 20,000-pound fortified Cadillac CT6 stretch sedan can spew out a smokescreen, fire tear gas and leave an oil slick to thwart a car chase. More…