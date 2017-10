Donna Karan defends pal Weinstein, says harassed women ‘may be asking for it’

Fashion designer Donna Karan has come to her pal Harvey Weinstein‘s defense in a bold way – saying sexually harassed women may be “asking for it” by dressing seductively, according to the Daily Mail. The DKNY founder, who is friends with Weinstein’s wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, described the couple as “wonderful people,” adding: “Harvey has done some amazing things.” More…