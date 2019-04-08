Monday April 8, 2019
DoubleTree hotel apologizes for sign refusing service to military members during post-deployment ceremony: 'Very offensive'

A DoubleTree hotel in Colorado Springs, Colo., is apologizing for a sign placed at the hotel’s bar refusing service to members of the military. A group of 600 members of the military and their guests attended a post-deployment ceremony held at there and, in the middle of the event, a sign was placed in the hotel’s bar denying further service to attendees.  More…

