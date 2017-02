‘Dreamer’ arrested in Seattle immigration sweep, ICE says he was a “self-admitted gang member”

U.S. authorities detained a Mexican immigrant protected by an Obama-era program that defers deportation for thousands of young illegal immigrants known as “dreamers.” What the mainstream media failed to report, however, ICE spokesperson Rose Richeson said in a statement that Ramirez Medina was a “self-admitted gang member” and a “risk to public safety.” More…