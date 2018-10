Drinking Dr Pepper and smoking cigars: Centenarians share their secrets to living past 100

Richard Overton, 112, is the oldest man in America at the moment and the oldest living U.S. military veteran, known for his easy-going demeanor and sage advice. Overton has said he smokes up to 18 cigars a day and his favorite foods are catfish, gravy, and mac & cheese. “Every doctor that sees me says they’ll kill you, but they die and I don’t.” More…