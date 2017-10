‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson shocks fans by shaving beard

"Duck Dynasty" star Jase Robertson is completely unrecognizable after he shaved off his signature beard. The 48-year-old star had famously said in his reality show, "There are two kinds of people without beards, children and women, I am neither." The Robertson brother agreed to shave his facial hair to raise $100,000 for his daughter Mia’s charity. More…