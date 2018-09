Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed, Smart calls decision ‘incomprehensible’

One of Elizabeth Smart’s abductors is getting out of prison next week — a decision that the kidnapping victim says is “incomprehensible.” Wanda Barzee, now 72, admitted to aiding her self-proclaimed-prophet husband Brian David Mitchell kidnap a then-14-year-old Smart at knifepoint from her bedroom in Salt Lake City in 2002. More…