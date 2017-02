Emmett Till’s accuser admits: It was all a lie

A white woman who accused Emmett Till of verbally and physically accosting her in Mississippi in 1955 – inflaming tensions around the murder that helped spark the civil-rights movement — has admitted she lied, according to a new book. The Chicago boy, who had been visiting relatives in the segregated cotton country of the Deep South, was kidnapped, beaten and shot four days later. More…