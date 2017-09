Emmys Devolves into Three Hour Celebrity Anti-Trump Rage Fest

The 2017 Emmys certainly lived up to its billing as being the most politically charged ever. Within seconds, host Stephen Colbert took a few jabs at President Trump. But then Julia-Louis Dreyfus quickly upped the ante, joining in and singing, “Imagine if your president wasn’t loved by Nazis.” Once the monologue actually began, Colbert dedicated almost five minutes to mocking Trump. More…