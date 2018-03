ESPN president brought down by cocaine extortion plot

John Skipper was forced to resign at ESPN after he was extorted by a person he bought cocaine from. Skipper’s departure from ESPN in December sent shockwaves through the industry, and the abrupt nature of it is now clear. “They threatened me, and I understood immediately that threat put me and my family at risk, and this exposure would put my professional life at risk as well,” Skipper said. More…