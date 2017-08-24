Thursday August 24, 2017
Home » Amusing, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid » ESPN took political correctness to a ridiculous new low

ESPN took political correctness to a ridiculous new low

ESPN became a laughingstock Wednesday for pulling veteran announcer Robert Lee off a University of Virginia football game because his name is too close to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general dead for nearly 150 years. In trying to offend no one, they’ve offended just about everyone.  More…

Posted by at August 24, 2017
Filed in category: Amusing, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«
»

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives