ESPN took political correctness to a ridiculous new low
ESPN became a laughingstock Wednesday for pulling veteran announcer Robert Lee off a University of Virginia football game because his name is too close to Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general dead for nearly 150 years. In trying to offend no one, they’ve offended just about everyone. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at August 24, 2017
Filed in category: Amusing, Moron, News, Outrageous, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
