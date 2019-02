Famed Italian restaurant Rao’s sets up shop at the Super Bowl

Legendary Italian eatery Rao’s relocated to Atlanta for the Super Bowl to serve up three nights of pop-up dinners by executive chef Dino Gatto before the big game. The intimate eatery was meticulously recreated — from its iconic red exterior, plus an adjacent East Harlem street scene on a video wall, to photos of its famous diners lining the walls inside the clubby space built for the occasion. More…