Saturday February 10, 2018
Family’s ‘professional’ photo shoot goes hilariously wrong

When Pam Zaring booked a professional photographer to take photos of her family, she was hoping for some simple, smiling pictures of her loved ones. But when Pam received the finished product from the photographer, she found that all of her family’s faces had been bizarrely edited to look like cartoon characters.  More…

Posted by at February 10, 2018
