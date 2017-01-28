FedEx Driver Breaks Up Flag Burning Protest in Iowa
Being American means standing up for your freedom, and one FedEx driver did just that. The video shows a group of protesters setting several American flags on fire during a rally Thursday in Iowa City, Ia., as a FedEx driver swoops in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at January 28, 2017
Filed in category: Business, Cool, Crime, Hero, Law, News, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
Filed in category: Business, Cool, Crime, Hero, Law, News, Politics, Social, Tabloid,