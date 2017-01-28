Saturday January 28, 2017
FedEx Driver Breaks Up Flag Burning Protest in Iowa

Being American means standing up for your freedom, and one FedEx driver did just that. The video shows a group of protesters setting several American flags on fire during a rally Thursday in Iowa City, Ia., as a FedEx driver swoops in with a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.  More…

