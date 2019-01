Figure skater John Coughlin dead at 33

John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, has died. He was 33. U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her “wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. … I have no words.” More…