Firefighter axed for bringing watermelon to station

A probie Detroit firefighter was axed for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior for gifting a watermelon to his new firehouse, which is mostly made up of black members, according to a report. The rookie, 41-year-old Robert Pattison, brought the fruit topped with a pink bow to the Engine 55 firehouse on Sept. 30 – and quickly offended some African-American firefighters. More…