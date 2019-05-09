Thursday May 9, 2019
Home » Amusing, Law, News, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Florida man jailed for ‘I eat a–‘ bumper sticker refuses to back down

Florida man jailed for ‘I eat a–‘ bumper sticker refuses to back down

The Florida man who gained instant internet fame for choosing jail instead of removing the “I eat a–” decal on his car said Wednesday that only “sour apples” don’t like his raunchy sticker — which he will continue to display with pride.  More…

Posted by at May 9, 2019
Filed in category: Amusing, Law, News, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives