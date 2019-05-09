Florida man jailed for ‘I eat a–‘ bumper sticker refuses to back down
The Florida man who gained instant internet fame for choosing jail instead of removing the “I eat a–” decal on his car said Wednesday that only “sour apples” don’t like his raunchy sticker — which he will continue to display with pride. More…
