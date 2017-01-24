Florida man threatened to kill Trump was Clinton friend
A man was arrested by Miami Beach police Tuesday for allegedly threatening President-elect Donald Trump online is a member of a prominent northeast family close to Bill and Hillary Clinton. Dominic Puopolo Jr., 51, posted a video on his Twitter account that said, ‘This is the 16th of January 2017, I will be at the inauguration and I will kill President Trump’ More…
