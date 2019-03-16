Saturday March 16, 2019
Home » Celebrities, News, Obvious, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Former tennis champ Martina Navratilova criticized for comments about trans athletes

Former tennis champ Martina Navratilova criticized for comments about trans athletes

Tennis great Martina Navratilova, a gay-rights advocate, has faced criticism for a column she penned in a U.K. newspaper where she claimed that allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sporting events is insane and “cheating.”  More…

Posted by at March 16, 2019
Filed in category: Celebrities, News, Obvious, Politics, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives