Monday June 18, 2018
Home » Internet, News, Obvious, Politics, Social, Tabloid » Four in 10 people have deleted social media account in the past year

Four in 10 people have deleted social media account in the past year

There is a serious lack of trust in social media such as Facebook and Twitter and consumers expect brands that advertise on such platforms to urgently find solutions, according to research published Monday. Privacy concerns and the circulation of fake news are contributing to people’s distrust of content on social platforms.  More…

Posted by at June 18, 2018
Filed in category: Internet, News, Obvious, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives