Four in 10 people have deleted social media account in the past year
There is a serious lack of trust in social media such as Facebook and Twitter and consumers expect brands that advertise on such platforms to urgently find solutions, according to research published Monday. Privacy concerns and the circulation of fake news are contributing to people’s distrust of content on social platforms. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at June 18, 2018
Filed in category: Internet, News, Obvious, Politics, Social, Tabloid,
