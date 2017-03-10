‘Full Frontal’ host Samantha Bee sorry for mocking cancer patient’s ‘Nazi’ haircut

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee apologized for a segment on her TBS show Wednesday night that made fun of a man’s haircut. In the segment about this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bee mocked 20-year-old attendee Kyle Coddington saying his haircut resembled a Nazi. It turns out, Coddington has a partially-shaved head because he is battling brain cancer. More…