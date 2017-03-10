Friday March 10, 2017
'Full Frontal' host Samantha Bee sorry for mocking cancer patient's 'Nazi' haircut

‘Full Frontal’ host Samantha Bee sorry for mocking cancer patient’s ‘Nazi’ haircut

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee apologized for a segment on her TBS show Wednesday night that made fun of a man’s haircut. In the segment about this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bee mocked 20-year-old attendee Kyle Coddington saying his haircut resembled a Nazi. It turns out, Coddington has a partially-shaved head because he is battling brain cancer.  More…

