‘Game of Thrones’ fans unleash fury after ESPN anchor spoils episode

Not everyone learned the fate of several “Game of Thrones” characters in real time Sunday night. While recapping the night’s NBA action on “SportsCenter,” which included the Raptors’ Game 7 victory over the 76ers, ESPN’s Michael Eaves spilled a massive spoiler, revealing the death of a certain character, before the penultimate episode of the HBO fantasy series aired on the West Coast. More…