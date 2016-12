Gay man accosts Ivanka Trump on JetBlue flight, gets pitched off plane

A married gay man and his husband and child were pitched off a JetBlue flight this morning after he accosted Ivanka Trump and her family on the plane. Brooklyn lawyer Dan Goldstein apparently started berating Trump before the plane took off, telling her “Your father is ruining the country.” He continued screaming things like “Why is she on our flight?” More…