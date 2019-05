Gayle King pushes out Norah O’Donnell at ‘CBS This Morning’

Norah O’Donnell is officially out as co-host CBS’ struggling morning show — thanks to Gayle King. Sources close to CBS say the new anchor lineup for “CBS This Morning” has been set and it doesn’t include O’Donnell because King — riding high off her big interview with R. Kelly — has demanded she be sent elsewhere. More…