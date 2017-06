George Clooney Could Get Up To $233 Million From Casamigos Tequila Sale

It’s a great month to be George Clooney. Two weeks ago, he became a father to twins. Today, British liquor giant Diageo announced it would purchase Casamigos, the tequila company he co-founded, for up to $1 billion. The price tag includes an initial payout of $700 million, plus a further potential $300 million over the next decade. More…