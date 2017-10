George Lopez booed off stage after Trump jokes flop

Comic George Lopez was booed off stage at a gala for juvenile diabetes in Denver last week, over an anti-Donald Trump routine that fell flat with the crowd. Trying to recover and sensing the audience turn, Lopez said, “Listen, it’s about the kids .?.?. I apologize for bringing politics to an event. This is America — it still is. So I apologize to your white privilege.” More…