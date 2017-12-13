Wednesday December 13, 2017
Home » News, Scary, Social, Strange, Tabloid » ‘Ghost car’ appears out of nowhere in crash footage

‘Ghost car’ appears out of nowhere in crash footage

Dashcam footage of a “ghost car” that appears out of thin air before causing an accident at a busy intersection in Singapore has social media users spooked. In the puzzling footage, a silver car mysteriously pops into the frame and collides with a white BMW before sliding out of view.  More…

Posted by at December 13, 2017
Filed in category: News, Scary, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

NEW! WordThink Desk Calendar

The Perfect Gift for Family and Friends WordThink Word of the Day

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives