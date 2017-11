Gomer’s gone: Jim Nabors Dead at 87

Jim Nabors, who starred in the massive ’60s hit, ‘Gomer Pyle,’ died Thursday. Nabors became famous as the bumbling mechanic on "The Andy Griffith Show" and then went on to do his own show, which ran for 5 years. He also appeared in movies, including "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" and "Cannonball Run II." More…