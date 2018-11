Google, Facebook and Twitter staffs splurge on Democrats ahead of midterms

President Trump has repeatedly called out Google, Facebook and Twitter for liberal bias. Two weeks until the midterms, it would appear he may have had a point. Employees of the tech giants have given a total of $2.4 million to House and Senate candidates, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Of that, only $176,000 – just 8 percent – went to Republicans. More…