Grand Central Oyster Bar diner finds pea-sized pearl in dish

He’s one lucky shucker. Rick Antosh had lunch at Grand Central Oyster Bar on Dec. 5 and ordered his usual $14.75 pan roast. Diving into the stew-like dish, which includes six Blue Point oysters, he felt a tiny object rolling around his mouth. Turns out, it was a pea-sized pearl that could be worth thousands of dollars. More…