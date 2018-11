Grocery store refuses to sell Pepsi until they remove NFL logo

Pepsi’s slogan may have once been “The Choice of a New Generation,” but one grocery store owner has chosen to no longer sell its products because they feature the NFL logo. Phillip Stewart, the owner of the store, said “I don’t want to support them in any way, because I feel like it’s just wrong. I can’t in good conscious sell the product because it does have the logo on it.” More…