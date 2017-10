Gun store worker ‘physically ill’ over selling weapons to Vegas killer

A gun store worker who sold firearms to Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock says he doesn’t feel any guilt over the massacre — but does feel sick to his stomach. “It made me physically ill to think that we had interacted with him and he had committed such a tragedy.” “I may have very well been the last person to shake hands with that man,” Guns & Guitars general manager Christopher Sullivan said. More…