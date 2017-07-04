Hackers can ruin your life with just two numbers
Cybercriminals are using a simple trick to steal people’s mobile phone numbers, move them to a different carrier and use the stolen number to gain access to the victim’s other personal information, including their bank accounts. In most instances, fraudsters simply need an account number for your mobile provider and your date of birth. More…
