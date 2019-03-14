Hallmark axes Lori Loughlin following college bribery arrest

Thursday March 14, 2019
Hallmark has decided to cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin — the longtime face of its cable channel — following her arrest in the ongoing college bribery scandal. The company distanced itself from Loughlin in a statement on Thursday, saying it was “saddened” by the allegations she’s facing.  More…

