Hallmark axes Lori Loughlin following college bribery arrest
Hallmark has decided to cut ties with actress Lori Loughlin — the longtime face of its cable channel — following her arrest in the ongoing college bribery scandal. The company distanced itself from Loughlin in a statement on Thursday, saying it was “saddened” by the allegations she’s facing. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at March 14, 2019
