Saturday January 27, 2018
Hawaii governor couldn’t warn public of missile ‘crisis’ because he forgot password

The governor of Hawaii wanted to inform the public that they would not die in a ballistic missile attack — but he forgot his Twitter password — while Hawaiians were reeling after receiving the false emergency missile alert on their cell phones.  More…

