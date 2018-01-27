Hawaii governor couldn’t warn public of missile ‘crisis’ because he forgot password
The governor of Hawaii wanted to inform the public that they would not die in a ballistic missile attack — but he forgot his Twitter password — while Hawaiians were reeling after receiving the false emergency missile alert on their cell phones. More…
