He lost a slot machine jackpot because his friend pushed the button

Don’t let anyone push your buttons. That’s the new mantra of gambler Jan Flato, who lost out on a $100,000 slot machine jackpot because he let a friend do the honors. “The person who pushes a slot machine button or pulls the arm is the person who wins the jackpot” regardless who inserts the money, a Seminole spokesman said. More…