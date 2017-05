Hoda Kotb catches pregnant model who fainted on air

A pregnant model collapsed on “Today” and was caught by host Hoda Kotb. The model was walking out in a flowy dress in a segment for stylist Lilliana Vazquez on Friday when she fainted. A source told us, “You could see her eyes losing focus. Hoda said, ‘Are you OK?’ Then the model’s knees buckled and she fell, but Hoda caught her.” More…