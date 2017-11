How Meghan Markle went from minor celebrity to English royalty

Meghan Markle’s life took a fairy-tale turn when she was set up on a blind date with Prince Harry last year. For one thing, the California native went from being a minor celebrity — with a starring role in the cable drama “Suits” — to the most Googled actress of 2016. And now, the biracial blogger and humanitarian is about to become the first American to marry into the royal family in 81 years. More…