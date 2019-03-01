Friday March 1, 2019
How Patriots owner Robert Kraft could get off in prostitution case

The prostitution case against Patriots owner Robert Kraft linked to a Florida sex-trafficking ring could be a long shot for prosecutors — partly because the women he was caught on video getting services by two women who are not victims of human trafficking — the 45-year-old manager of the spa Lei Wang, and 58-year-old spa employee Shen Mingbi, also believed to be an operator of the business – both licensed masseuses and Florida residents.  More…

