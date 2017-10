How the sneaker giants became the shame of college sports

The Nike sneaker ad claimed, “It’s Gotta be the Shoes.” It should have said, “It’s Gotta be the Money.”“There is a major arms race going on,” George Belch, a marketing professor at San Diego State, after Under Armour signed UCLA to a record 15-year, $280 million merchandise deal. But the players don’t share in the college and sneaker company profits. More…