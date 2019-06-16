Sunday June 16, 2019
Home » Celebrities, Interesting, Sports, Tabloid » How the world’s best athletes use ‘super powers’ to win

How the world’s best athletes use ‘super powers’ to win

Over the years, athletes, coaches — and, yes, governments — have spent hundreds of hours researching supernatural means to get a win, whether through mind-control, fringe psychology or bizarre rituals. Much of this history is revealed in “The Men on Magic Carpets: Searching for the Superhuman Sports Star”. The investigation sent Hawkins on a three-year journey through the mystical underbelly of sports to those who try to unlock the power of the human mind.  More…

Posted by at June 15, 2019
Filed in category: Celebrities, Interesting, Sports, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives