How to actually keep your New Year’s resolutions

Americans give up on 80 percent of their resolutions by the second week of February — and just 8 percent of us achieve any of our pre-set goals at all. Americans set high targets and the struggle is real. The most popular resolutions for 2016 were to “get healthy,” “get organized,” “live life to the fullest,” “learn new hobbies,” “spend less/save more” and “travel.” You’ll need more than mere wishes to achieve your desired results. More…