How to rent your house to a film set and make $3,000 a day

Mary Dalton has gotten much-needed help paying her bills by renting out the three-bedroom house as a location for TV productions including Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie,” HBO’s “Entourage,” “Law & Order: SVU” and the upcoming Netflix crime drama “Seven Seconds.” She makes around $3,000 every time a production crew takes over her property. More…