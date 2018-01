How to Ruin the Roseanne Reboot: The story behind the cross dressing grandson

Executive producer Sara Gilbert (Darlene) is asked why her 8-year-old TV son dresses like a girl. Does Mark see himself as a girl? Sara said “he’s based on a few kids in my life that are boys who dress in more traditionally feminine clothing. He’s too young to be gay and he doesn’t identify as transgender, but he just likes wearing that kind of clothing.” Sarah said. “(He) represents the world.” More…