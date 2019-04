How two men helped restore voting rights to 1.5M Floridians

Neil Volz was a man who had it all; Desmond Meade was a man who never had much of anything. Both of them were convicted of felonies and hit the depths of despair before realizing they could help others like them. Now, thanks to their efforts, a newly passed referendum means 1.5 million convicted felons will be able to take part in Florida’s elections come November. More…