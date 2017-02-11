Saturday February 11, 2017
Home » Amusing, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid » Hunched over sour-faced teenager mannequins

Hunched over sour-faced teenager mannequins

When it comes to their personality traits, teenagers and mannequins are normally polar opposites. >One is quiet, composed and always professional, while the other is renowned for being rebellious, sullen, and permanently attached to their mobile phone. But combining the two can bring about hilarious results.  More…

Posted by at February 11, 2017
Filed in category: Amusing, Silly, Social, Strange, Tabloid,
«

Comments are closed.

Gourmet Italian Recipes

ItalyMax Delicious Artisan Pizza Recipes

About Tabloid Column

For more than a decade, Tabloid Column has been delivering the most sensational, outrageous - and just plain silly - daily news headlines on the Internet!  More…

Tabloid Categories

Worth a Look

Sports

Feature Articles

Just for Fun

Archives