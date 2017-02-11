Hunched over sour-faced teenager mannequins
When it comes to their personality traits, teenagers and mannequins are normally polar opposites. >One is quiet, composed and always professional, while the other is renowned for being rebellious, sullen, and permanently attached to their mobile phone. But combining the two can bring about hilarious results. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at February 11, 2017
