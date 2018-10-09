Hunt for Banksy’s true identity reignited following epic prank
While a packed room full of art lovers watched the bidding climb for the coveted piece Girl With Balloon, it seems its famed but mysterious artist was watching on too. And some are speculating that it was he who remotely triggered a shredder built into the frame of the iconic piece, just as the hammer fell on its $1.4 million sale. More…
