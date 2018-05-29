I wrote a negative Yelp review — and it made my life a nightmare
Yelp reviewers, beware. A Manhattan woman who gave one-star reviews on Yelp and ZocDoc to a Kips Bay gynecologist has spent nearly $20,000 defending herself against a defamation suit filed by the physician, according to her and court papers. And the litigation has only just started. More…
Posted by Tabloid Column at May 29, 2018
